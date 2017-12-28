One driver killed in fatal Genesee County accident

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatal accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Town of Stafford.

The accident occurred on Route 33.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 2004 Acura TSX  was eastbound on Route 33 when the vehicle crossed the center line and into the westbound lane, colliding with a westbound tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Acura,  54-year-old Tracy Carpenter of Oakfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 67-year-old Geneseo resident, was uninjured.

Weather was not a factor in the accident, sheriff’s reports say.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

 

 

