TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Tonawanda man was charged with DWI Wednesday night after police say he was doing doughnuts and figure-8s and lost control, striking a brick retaining wall.

Michael A. Day, 22, of North Nicholas Drive, Tonawanda, told police he had “six IPAs” at a bar earlier, and blew a .11 percent BAC, according to police reports.

He was charged with DWI and reckless driving and released on $250 bail.