Tonawanda preparing for New Year’s celebration

A New Year’s traditions is back in the Tonawandas this year. A ball drop will take place in the twin cities after a one-year break. This time, however, it’s happening on the Tonawanda side.

By Published:

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New Year’s traditions is back in the Tonawandas this year. A ball drop will take place in the twin cities after a one-year break. This time, however, it’s happening on the Tonawanda side.

Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis says city officials wanted to bring it back for people in the community. A celebration used to take place at Gateway Harbor on the North Tonawanda side of the water. This year, it will be on Young Street in Tonawanda.

City crews have been setting everything up this week. On Thursday morning, they were braving single digit temperatures to set up the ice skating rink. The event will also feature a sled hill, food, music, and fireworks. The event is free. Davis said it’s being paid for by sponsors. It’s the first time people in the twin cities will be able to see a ball drop in their hometown since New Year’s Eve 2015.

“The event was put on by a business in North Tonawanda and not so much the city,” said Mayor Davis. “We really wanted to do something to help promote the city, promote our downtown. So a few months ago, we got a bunch of people together and started planning this.”

Taxi company Liberty Cab is planning a boycott of downtown Buffalo Sunday night, and drivers say they plan to focus on suburban rides instead. Davis said that’s a good thing for his event. He wants as many people as possible to show up, and is already hoping people will want to do it again next year.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s