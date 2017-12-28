Tonawanda preparing for New Year’s celebration

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New Year’s traditions is back in the Tonawandas this year. A ball drop will take place in the twin cities after a one-year break. This time, however, it’s happening on the Tonawanda side.

Tonawanda Mayor Rick Davis says city officials wanted to bring it back for people in the community. A celebration used to take place at Gateway Harbor on the North Tonawanda side of the water. This year, it will be on Young Street in Tonawanda.

City crews have been setting everything up this week. On Thursday morning, they were braving single digit temperatures to set up the ice skating rink. The event will also feature a sled hill, food, music, and fireworks. The event is free. Davis said it’s being paid for by sponsors. It’s the first time people in the twin cities will be able to see a ball drop in their hometown since New Year’s Eve 2015.

“The event was put on by a business in North Tonawanda and not so much the city,” said Mayor Davis. “We really wanted to do something to help promote the city, promote our downtown. So a few months ago, we got a bunch of people together and started planning this.”

Taxi company Liberty Cab is planning a boycott of downtown Buffalo Sunday night, and drivers say they plan to focus on suburban rides instead. Davis said that’s a good thing for his event. He wants as many people as possible to show up, and is already hoping people will want to do it again next year.