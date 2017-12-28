Two Buffalo Firefighters hurt fighting early morning fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two firefighters were injured in a fire overnight in Buffalo.

Early Thursday morning, flames broke out in the attic of 51 Winter Street. Crews spent two hours on scene battling the fire and the extremely cold temperatures.

The battalion chief tells News 4 cold weather plays a big role when fighting fires. The bitter temperatures can cause their gear and tools to freeze over.

To make matters worse, this group of firefighters had just spent 3 hours battling a 3-alarm fire on Tonawanda Street before responding to Winter Street.

Two firefighters were together when they both suffered burns to the face. Both were taken to the hospital to be treated.

Two families were displaced. The fire caused about $75,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.