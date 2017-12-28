With only a few days left in 2017, Buffalo City Mission is $270,000 short of funding

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo City Mission is experiencing a $270,000 shortfall in donated income, a press release from the mission stated Thursday.

If the shortfall is not alleviated, it could affect the mission’s Annual Fall Campaign, which ends Dec. 31 and makes up 31.6 percent of the mission’s yearly operating budget.

At the same time, demand for services is rising- both through the Buffalo City Mission Men’s Community Center and the Cornerstone Manor for women and children.

Last year, the homeless population increased by 9 percent, and is projected to rise even higher, said Stuart Harper, Executive Director for the Buffalo City Mission.

“We continue to see more and more individuals and families coming to us who can’t provide wholesome meals on a consistent basis—or who without the help of our services would suffer without the daily necessities of food, shelter, clothing, and personal care,” Harper said.

Buffalo City Mission has provided over 170,000 meals and over 73,000 nights of shelter to people in need this year. The funds donated support the mission’s daily operations, including food, shelter, clothing and long-term recovery programs.

“Any gift of any size truly makes a difference,” Harper said.

Donations can be made by mail to Buffalo City Mission, 100 East Tupper Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14203, by calling  (716)854-8181 ext. 429, or by visiting www.buffalocitymission.org,.

 

