A UK charity is launching a vending machine for the homeless

CNN Published:

(CNN) – Huzaifah Khaled was struck by the rising number of homeless people he saw.

He thought there had to be a way for them to get food and clothing even when shelters and charities were closed.
So, Khaled came up with an elementary, yet economical, solution: a vending machine for the homeless.
The machine provides basic necessities — water, fresh fruit, sandwiches, socks, toiletries and books. And it’s accessible all hours of the day, free of charge.
 The first machine will be installed in early December in the city of Nottingham, Khaled’s hometown.
It works like this:
Khaled’s charity, Action Hunger, will provide another organization, The Friary, with traceable key cards. Any one who’s homeless can get a card and pick up to three items a day from the dispenser.
“We will be prioritizing rough sleepers,” Friary CEO Sam Crawford said in a statement. “Not everyone who visits us is a rough sleeper, some are homeless in other ways such as those in temporary accommodation.”
It took Khaled a year from dreaming up his idea to seeing it through. He spent the time contacting vending machine manufacturers, food suppliers and homeless shelters.
Next year, Action Hunger plans to expand across Europe and the US. It’s eyeing London, New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles as possible locations.
“My ultimate hope for Action Hunger is for our idea to take root in cities all over the world, and for the homeless to have a lifeline to rely on while government policies work towards ending homelessness for once and for all,” Khaled said.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s