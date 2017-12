BANGKOK, Thailand (WIVB) — Some babies in Bangkok are getting ready for the Chinese New Year.

A hospital dressed them as puppies to celebrate 2018 being the Year of the Dog.

12 animals make up the traditional Chinese zodiac, with each year having its own beliefs.

Nurses dressed babies in blue and brown crochet hats, as well as dog outfits, and placed the babies against a fluffy backdrop for a photo shoot.

Parents were later given framed photos as a memento.