Buffalo Police officers raise $37,000 for Roswell Park through “Beards for Bucks” campaign

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some Buffalo first responders got their first shave in nearly two months Friday night.

They grew their facial hair out for November and December in order to raise some money to fight cancer.

This is the third year officers have participated in the program. Officers can pay $50 a month to grow a beard in November and December.

Buffalo Police officers had their beards shaved and trimmed this year at the Buffalo Police Academy. They raised more than $37,000 for the “Beards for Bucks” campaign. The money will go to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

