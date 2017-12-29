Crews test ball drop ahead of 30th annual New Year’s Eve Buffalo tradition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen City is getting ready to say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018. Crews tested the New Years Eve ball drop at the Iskalo Electric Tower in downtown Buffalo for this Sunday’s 30th annual celebration.

Crews hoisted the ball to the top of the tower to test hundreds of special lights and the timing of the descent. Mayo Byron Brown says this year the ball is going to be a little brighter and there’s also a new laser show which will take place during the fireworks show.

A public safety plan is in place for New Years Eve involving several members of law enforcement and ambulance services.

Even though it’s going to be very cold for the ball drop thousands of people are still expected Sunday night. Free parking is available at the Main Place Mall and Fernbach ramps

Set up is also underway at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center for the 29th annual First Night Buffalo New Year’s Eve party. The event is an alcohol free party for the family. It includes rides, music, comedians, magicians and more.

It takes place this Sunday from 5 to 10 pm. They expect a crowd of about 5 thousand people.

Frigid temperatures are expected on Sunday so officials are warning people to layer up. Fingertips, toes, the tip of the nose and ears are prone to frostbite. In the temperatures you’re going to be exposed to Sunday you could develop frostbite in under 30 minutes, so be sure to dress warm.