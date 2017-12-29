Hockey fans brave snow, cold to see USA beat Canada at New Era Field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a familiar outcome, Team USA beat Canada as the World Juniors game taking place at New Era Field went to a shootout.

Canada coming out hot – scoring twice in the first period, both goals happening while the team was on a power play. With just minutes left in the second, USA recorded their first goal of the game, getting onto the board but just seconds later, Canada responded, heading to the intermission leading 3-1. The third period belonged to the United States. The team came back with two quick goals; both nations remained neutral during the overtime period. In the shootout, USA’s goalie shutout Canada as the red, white, and blue had three pucks enter that net, winning the game.

Fans were pumped up long before the puck dropped. Many arrived as early as 10am, tailgating ahead of the rivalry game. They bundled up as the forecast showed snow and frigid temperatures.

Those coming in from Canada had some issues at all border crossing points. Back ups caused many to miss the opening face off.

More than 44,500 fans showed up and braved the elements to cheer on the teams in the first ever outdoor international hockey game.

