Liberty Yellow Cab calls off boycott of Buffalo on NYE

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Liberty Yellow Cab has called of its boycott of the city of Buffalo on New Year’s Eve.

Owner Bill Yuhnke said his flight of 450 cabs will service the city in the interest of public safety on Dec. 31. Yuhnke said the action is in response to a letter from state Sen. Chris Jacobs, in which the senator urged the cab company to call off the boycott.

“I want to thank Sen. Jacobs for stepping forward in this matter, and his call to continue the dialogue with the city to address our concerns about the unfair competitive environment that is threatening the future of the taxi industry,” Yuhnke said.

In a press release issued Friday evening, Yuhnke added that he is not calling off his efforts to level the playing field with ridesharing companies and plans to pursue efforts with the city to address the issue.

Liberty Yellow Cab originally planned to stay out of the city on New Year’s Eve, servicing only Buffalo’s suburbs, citing unfair competition from ridesharing companies.

A meeting is scheduled with mayor Byron Brown for Jan. 16. Liberty plans on attending that session and working with other city lawmakers to “find a way to level the playing field”, the press release stated.

 

