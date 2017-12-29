Liquor license suspended at Penn Yan pub following sexual assault case

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Liquor Authority has suspended the license of a Penn Yan bar owner, who is accused of sexually assaulting two women in his facility.

Robert Champlin can no longer conduct business at “Lloyd’s Limited Pub” per the SLA.

Champlin was allegedly filmed sexually assaulting a woman– his cousin– while she was unconscious. A second victim under the age of 21 filmed the assault and posted it to social media before she was allegedly assaulted herself.

The second assault was later uncovered by police when viewing the licensed premises’ security footage.

According to police accounts, both victims were unconscious and incapacitated at the time of their individual assaults.

The SLA has charged Lloyds Limited Pub with four violations of the ABC Law, including sale to minor, improper conduct, disorderly premises, and for failure to exercise adequate supervision.

Police have charged Champlin with the following:

First-degree criminal sex act

First-degree attempted rape

First-degree sexual abuse

Unlawfully dealing with a child

2 counts of forcible touching