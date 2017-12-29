Local places where you can spend New Year’s Eve or Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for somewhere to ring in the new year, here are some options:

BUFFALO

Iskalo Development Corp.’s Electric Tower

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop

535 Washington St.

New Year’s Eve

CHEEKTOWAGA

Bar Louie

Kiss Off 2017 New Year’s Eve party

Walden Galleria

New Year’s Eve, 9 p.m. – Midnight

Tickets cost $50 and include all-you-can-drink access to martinis, draft beer, wine, mixed drinks and a champagne toast at Midnight.

Bravo! Cucina Italia

Walden Galleria

New Year’s Day

$5 Bloody Marys and mimosas, along with an exclusive menu

Dave & Buster’s

Walden Galleria

Party packages start at $29. More information can be found here.

The Melting Pot

Walden Galleria

New Year’s Eve, 12 p.m. – Midnight

Five-course prix-fixe dinner menu and late night special. Prices start at $49.95/person. Reservations can be made by calling (716) 685-6358.

LOCKPORT

The Penalty Box and Cornerstone CFCU Arena

Little Lockport Ball Drop

34 Chestnut St.

New Year’s Eve, 8:30 p.m.

Free open skate at the arena from 9-11 p.m., with $2 skate rentals.

A party will take place in the parking lot at 9 p.m. and the ball drop will happen at Midnight, followed by a fireworks show.

NIAGARA FALLS

The Conference & Event Center

Old Falls Street’s Family Fun New Year’s Eve celebration

101 Old Falls St.

New Year’s Eve, 5-10 p.m.

A balloon drop with a sparkling juice toast will take place at 10 p.m. Guests will receive complimentary noisemakers and holiday hats.

Pre-sale tickets are $6 for people age four and over; Anyone younger will be admitted for free. Tickets are $8 at the door.

Tickets can be bought here or at the venue’s administration office at 101 Old Falls St. until 5 p.m. on Friday.