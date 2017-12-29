Local places where you can spend New Year’s Eve or Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking for somewhere to ring in the new year, here are some options:
BUFFALO
Iskalo Development Corp.’s Electric Tower
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop
535 Washington St.
New Year’s Eve
CHEEKTOWAGA
Bar Louie
Kiss Off 2017 New Year’s Eve party
Walden Galleria
New Year’s Eve, 9 p.m. – Midnight
Tickets cost $50 and include all-you-can-drink access to martinis, draft beer, wine, mixed drinks and a champagne toast at Midnight.
Bravo! Cucina Italia
Walden Galleria
New Year’s Day
$5 Bloody Marys and mimosas, along with an exclusive menu
Dave & Buster’s
Walden Galleria
Party packages start at $29. More information can be found here.
The Melting Pot
Walden Galleria
New Year’s Eve, 12 p.m. – Midnight
Five-course prix-fixe dinner menu and late night special. Prices start at $49.95/person. Reservations can be made by calling (716) 685-6358.
LOCKPORT
The Penalty Box and Cornerstone CFCU Arena
Little Lockport Ball Drop
34 Chestnut St.
New Year’s Eve, 8:30 p.m.
Free open skate at the arena from 9-11 p.m., with $2 skate rentals.
A party will take place in the parking lot at 9 p.m. and the ball drop will happen at Midnight, followed by a fireworks show.
NIAGARA FALLS
The Conference & Event Center
Old Falls Street’s Family Fun New Year’s Eve celebration
101 Old Falls St.
New Year’s Eve, 5-10 p.m.
A balloon drop with a sparkling juice toast will take place at 10 p.m. Guests will receive complimentary noisemakers and holiday hats.
Pre-sale tickets are $6 for people age four and over; Anyone younger will be admitted for free. Tickets are $8 at the door.
Tickets can be bought here or at the venue’s administration office at 101 Old Falls St. until 5 p.m. on Friday.