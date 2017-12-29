Man accused in Penn Yan sexual assaults appears in court

Brianna Champlin said she was shocked to see a video of herself being sexually assaulted circulating all over social media. The alleged assailant is her cousin, Bob Champlin.

“I just don’t understand a lot from that night. I don’t understand. I don’t understand why he thought that was okay. I don’t understand why she videotaped it and didn’t stop it or wake me up or something,” said Brianna.

Brianna says another woman was present at the time of the assault — the woman who videotaped it.

New details from police on Thursday indicate that she was also assaulted by the same man.

“The female who was recording that first incident herself became a victim. In the early hours of Christmas morning, she was seen passed out on the bar and Mr. Champlin was touching her underneath her clothes, which is covered in these charges presented,” Penn Yan police investigator Thomas Dunham said.

Champlin allegedly assaulted Brianna while she was unconscious at the bar he owns, Lloyd’s Limited. Then, a few hours later, he allegedly assaulted that second woman. He is now facing felony charges.

“Criminal sexual act in the 1st, that’s a B violent felony. It involves oral sexual contact when a person is unable to consent because they are physically helpless,” said Valerie Garner, Yates County DA.

Champlin could face up to 25 years in state prison for those charges alone. His attorney, Neil Gunther, said they had no comment about the video at this time.

However, he did add that his client has now sought help for an alcohol addiction.

“He did voluntarily engage in alcohol treatment, but that’s really all I can comment on at this time,” said Gunther.

Champlin is being held on $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond and is due back in court next week.

This story was originally posted by WROC, a Nexstar contributing station in Rochester.