New state bill would allow school districts to provide students with basic school supplies

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two New York State representatives from WNY are pushing a bill that would allow all school districts in the state to provide basic school supplies to their students.

Assemblyman David DiPietro (R,C,I-East Aurora) and Sen. Patrick Gallivan (R-59) introduced the bill Dec. 21 at Iroquois Middle School.

The bill would apply to every student in public schools from kindergarten through 12th grade.

If passed, each school would be provided with funds for school supplies like pencils, pens, highlighters, index cards, and notebooks.

It would cost about $26 million, meaning each student would be allotted about $10 worth of supplies.

DiPietro said he wants to lift the burden off of families and teachers, who often buy students’ supplies.

He hopes the bill will be part of the 2018 budget. It still has to go through the state Senate and Assembly. If passed, the hope is that it will be in place for students by fall of next year.

“These students all deserve a balanced shot at learning, and by giving them all the same tools at the start of the year, we can ensure they all can approach their studies on an equal playing field,” DiPietro said. “Sen. Gallivan and I want to help both educators and families. We can ease the school supply burden on local New York families and give educators every opportunity to teach their charges.”