WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 has confirmed that the New York State Dept. of Health has opened an investigation into conditions at Williamsville Suburban Nursing Home following complaints of lack of heat.

MORE: NYS DOH declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation. We'll have the latest tonight on @news4buffalo at 5 and 6 on @cw23buffalo. https://t.co/mcHhoPjazE — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) December 29, 2017

The NYSDOH has declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.