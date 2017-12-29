Police chief arrested in nude photo exchange with teen

CBS NEWS Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio village police chief has been detained on a federal arrest warrant for what authorities say was an exchange of nude photos with a 16-year-old girl.

Federal court records show that 36-year-old Andrew Soloman, of Warren, was arrested Thursday by members of a task force that investigates cybercrimes and child pornography.

Soloman was placed on administrative leave as the Craig Beach police chief in early December after his initial arrest by Mahoning County sheriff’s deputies.

A federal affidavit written by an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent says the teen told investigators she and Soloman exchanged hundreds of emails over a two-week period in November.

CBS affiliate WKBN-TV reports that, according to court documents, the victim told another person that she had sex with Soloman.

The station reports that Soloman admitted receiving some “inappropriate” photos of the girl, and said he sent her “fake pictures” of male genitalia that he found on the internet, according to court documents.

Authorities say Soloman apparently first encountered the girl in October while investigating an unruly child complaint.

Soloman’s court-appointed attorney declined to comment Friday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s