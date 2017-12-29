Police: Three dead, including shooter, at Houston auto repair shop

(CBS NEWS) – Three people are dead after a shooting Friday at a Houston auto repair shop, police said. Among the dead is the shooter, according to police.

At approximately 4 p.m. Central Time, officers responded to a shooting-in-progress call, police said. Officers said the suspect then walked out of the shop and turned the gun on himself and committed suicide, CBS affiliate KHOU reports.

In a media briefing Friday evening, officers said the gunman is a former employee and multiple people were inside the business at the time, including additional employees and customers.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The identities of the victims and the gunman have not yet been released by authorities.