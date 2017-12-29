Police: Three dead, including shooter, at Houston auto repair shop

CBS NEWS Published:

(CBS NEWS) – Three people are dead after a shooting Friday at a Houston auto repair shop, police said. Among the dead is the shooter, according to police.

At approximately 4 p.m. Central Time, officers responded to a shooting-in-progress call, police said. Officers said the suspect then walked out of the shop and turned the gun on himself and committed suicide, CBS affiliate KHOU reports.

In a media briefing Friday evening, officers said the gunman is a former employee and multiple people were inside the business at the time, including additional employees and customers.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

The identities of the victims and the gunman have not yet been released by authorities.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s