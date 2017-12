(WIVB) — If you’re feeling lucky, you might want to pick up some lottery tickets.

Lottery fever is sweeping the country. The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $384 million after there were no winners in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night.

If you can’t wait until then, the Mega Millions jackpot is now at $306 million. The next drawing for that is Friday night.