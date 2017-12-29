Risto’s OT winner powers Sabres past Devils 4-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If we learned anything on Friday, no 3-1 lead is safe.

After Team USA rallied from a 3-1 hole to defeat Canada in a shootout, former Team USA standout Jack Eichel scored twice while Rasmus Ristolainen found the back of the net for the first time this season in a 4-3 overtime win over the Devils on Friday.

Overtime has not been kind to the Sabres this season, who earned their first OT victory since a 5-4 win over Boston in mid-October.

In the midst of a seven game road trip, the Blue and Gold snapped a two game losing streak, however, the nine wins by the team are the fewest through December are the fewest by the franchise since the 2002-2003 season.

Eichel, who pulled the Sabres within 3-2 off a deflection added the equalizer with a little less than nine minutes to play in New Jersey.

Jacob Josefson tallied the other goal for the Blue and Gold, scoring against his former team and for just the second time this season, to pull Buffalo even at 1-1 in the second period.

Buffalo will look to carry their momentum into 2018 when it participates in the 10th anniversary of the Winter Classic against the New York Rangers on New Year’s Day.