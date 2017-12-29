Several shot in Long Beach, police say

(CBS) – Several people were shot Friday afternoon in Long Beach, California, police confirmed. Long Beach police say the incident is now over but didn’t elaborate.

CBS Los Angeles reports the shooting occurred outside a law office. Police said they received reports of a shooter around 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Long Beach police called the incident a “workplace violence incident.” It is now a murder investigation, police said.

Long Beach police confirmed the shooter had been killed. CBS Los Angeles reports there were two died — the shooter and a victim.

One shooting victim apparently drove himself to the hospital, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting that there was a shooting inside.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

