Tomato basil bruschetta appetizer

New Year’s Eve isn’t just about the champagne, delicious food is a must so why not give this oldy but goody tomato basil bruschetta recipe a try for your NYE party this year. It will be a fan favorite!

Ingredients

1/2 whole-grain baguette, cut into six 1/2-inch-thick diagonal slices
2 tablespoons chopped basil
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 tomatoes, diced
1/2 cup diced fennel
1 teaspoon olive oil
2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Toast baguette slices in 400 F oven until lightly browned. Mix all other ingredients together. Spoon mixture evenly over toasted bread. Serve immediately.

Source: Mayo Clinic

