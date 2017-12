BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The trial for one of the suspects in the Buffalo Billion investigation has been pushed back.

Joseph Percoco was accused of taking up to $125,000 from two state contractors while he was running Governor Andrew Cuomo’s re-election campaign in 2014.

He is one of eight people who have been accused of taking part in a bid-rigging scheme.

Percoco’s trial will begin on January 22.