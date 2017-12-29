USA rallies to top Canada at World Juniors outdoor game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Behind three assists from Sabres prospect Casey Mittelstadt, the United States rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Canada in a shootout 4-3 at the first World Junior Championship Outdoor Game at New Era Field.

With the victory, the Americans bounce-back following a disappointing 3-2 loss to Slovakia on Thursday and improve to 1-1-0-1 at the tournament. The Canadians are 2-0-1-0.

Mittelstadt was named the Player of the Game for the Americans. He now leads the tournament with six points (3G, 3A)

The United States also beat Canada in a shootout for Gold earlier in the year.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Mittelstadt helped get the US on the board by threading a pass cross ice to Keifer Bellows, who ripped a shot top shelf to pull the home country to within 2-1.

However, Canada answered back 90 seconds later with a goal from Boris Katchouk to make it a 3-1 game.

Mittelstadt added helpers on the next two tallies for the Americans, feeding Scott Perunovich and then Brady Tkachuk for the equalizer in the third.

Another look at the @ScorinScott tally to cut Canada's lead in half. #USAWJC 🇺🇸

After a scoreless overtime period, Bellows and Tkachuk each found the back of the net while Jake Oettinger turned away all four of the Canadians attempts.