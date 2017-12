Related Coverage Local places where you can spend New Year’s Eve or Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo officials were at Iskalo Development Corporation’s Electric Tower on Friday morning for a test of the New Year’s Eve Ball Drop.

Hundreds of lights and the timing of the ball’s descent were tested shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The actual ball drop will take place where the test occurred — 535 Washington St.

The event will be the 30th annual New Year’s Eve “Buffalo Ball Drop & Fireworks.”

