Woman gives Buffalo police homemade mats for homeless people

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not clear who she is, but Buffalo police thanked a woman for dropping off a number of homemade “ground mats” for the local homeless population.

Police posted photos of the mats on Facebook Friday morning, saying they are designed for people to lay on, instead of the ground.

The mats are made from plastic bags.

“Officers in B District have handed out about a dozen or more so far during the afternoon and night shifts to homeless people they come across that don’t want to go to a shelter,” police wrote on Facebook. The police department says there are roughly a dozen more in the community police office in the B District. They will continue to be handed out. Police say homeless people should continue to seek shelter during nights that are especially cold.