Extreme cold raises frost bite concerns on NYE

By Published:

 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the bone chilling temperatures you’re going to be exposed to outdoors this weekend, you could catch frostbite in little time.

“You can develop frostbite in under 30 minutes so please keep that in mind, I know we’re used to the cold but don’t be cocky about it this weekend” said Dr. Sam Cloud, ECMC Associate Medical Director.

Dr. Cloud says some body parts are extra sensitive.

“The parts of the body that are really prone to frostbite are the fingertips, the toes, the tip of the nose, the ears, and so keep these areas layered up,” said Dr. Cloud.

If you plan on watching the ball drop downtown in the single digit temperatures expected on Sunday, you’ll want to make sure you dress as warm as possible.

“What’s most important is dressing in layers and making sure we’re wearing a couple pairs of socks, we’ve got proper gloves, and scarves and hats,” said Dr. Cloud.

Drinking alcohol also puts you at a greater risk of getting frostbite.

“It’s mainly a judgement issue. The patients that I often see that have frostbite or hypothermia are often people who have become intoxicated and the elderly,” said Dr. Cloud

The elderly and children lose body heat at a faster pace and are more vulnerable to cold exposure.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s