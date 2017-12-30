Extreme cold raises frost bite concerns on NYE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the bone chilling temperatures you’re going to be exposed to outdoors this weekend, you could catch frostbite in little time.

“You can develop frostbite in under 30 minutes so please keep that in mind, I know we’re used to the cold but don’t be cocky about it this weekend” said Dr. Sam Cloud, ECMC Associate Medical Director.

Dr. Cloud says some body parts are extra sensitive.

“The parts of the body that are really prone to frostbite are the fingertips, the toes, the tip of the nose, the ears, and so keep these areas layered up,” said Dr. Cloud.

If you plan on watching the ball drop downtown in the single digit temperatures expected on Sunday, you’ll want to make sure you dress as warm as possible.

“What’s most important is dressing in layers and making sure we’re wearing a couple pairs of socks, we’ve got proper gloves, and scarves and hats,” said Dr. Cloud.

Drinking alcohol also puts you at a greater risk of getting frostbite.

“It’s mainly a judgement issue. The patients that I often see that have frostbite or hypothermia are often people who have become intoxicated and the elderly,” said Dr. Cloud

The elderly and children lose body heat at a faster pace and are more vulnerable to cold exposure.