Increased security expected in Buffalo for New Year’s Eve celebrations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police want people to be prepared as they head out to ring in the new year Sunday night. Buffalo police department says there will be more officers in every entertainment district in the city.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the 30th anniversary ball drop in downtown Buffalo Sunday night. After a test run Friday, it’s in place and ready to go. Several law enforcement agencies are also prepared.

“We’re confident we have the right resources we need for that event to be safe,” said Capt. Jeff Rinaldo with Buffalo police.

Capt. Jeff Rinaldo says BPD has partnered with state police, the sheriff’s office and even the FBI to make sure people bring in the new year safely.

“With large gatherings, it’s something we’re concerned about. We make adjustments based on not only what’s happened here locally in buffalo but what’s happened across the country,” said Capt. Rinaldo.

With dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast, for those wanting to ring in the new year with some family fun indoors, there’s the First Night New Year’s Eve party at buffalo Niagara convention center. Rinaldo says there are security measures in place there as well.

“There’s other things that are in play. Everything from undercover officers to observation points to things that are keeping an eye on events,” said Capt. Rinaldo.

Police are also keeping an eye on the roads. There will be extra DWI enforcement.

Officers are urging people to use public transportation or ride sharing to get home safely.

Police are warning people to bundle up and dress appropriately for the cold weather. There will be several ambulances on standby in downtown Buffalo during the ball drop celebration.