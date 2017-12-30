NFL’s ‘Grinch’ fine for cleats inspires charity

Alvin Kamara has decided to turn a “Grinch” of a fine from the NFL into a windfall for a local charity.

The New Orleans Saints running back was fined $6,079 for wearing red, Christmas-themed cleats during Sunday’s 23-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

While showing off his fine letter from the NFL on Thursday, Kamara said the shoes were worth the fine, adding that he was planning a GoFundMe fundraising effort for a charity.

“I’m gonna find like a charity, maybe something that gets shoes for underprivileged kids or maybe something like a little league team out here that needs some cleats and donate the rest of the money to a team or something like that,” he said, according to an ESPN report. “I mean, the Grinch stole Christmas.”

Kamara later tweeted a link to his GoFundMe effort to raise money for the Willie Hall Playground recreational department in New Orleans to provide cleats for their youth football programs. As of Saturday evening the effort had surpassed its $5,000 goal.

The rookie’s cleats were designed to resemble red Christmas stockings, which earned the fine because of NFL rules banning cleats that don’t match team colors.