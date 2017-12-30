NFL’s ‘Grinch’ fine for cleats inspires charity

Nexstar Digital Published:

Alvin Kamara has decided to turn a “Grinch” of a fine from the NFL into a windfall for a local charity.

The New Orleans Saints running back was fined $6,079 for wearing red, Christmas-themed cleats during Sunday’s 23-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

While showing off his fine letter from the NFL on Thursday, Kamara said the shoes were worth the fine, adding that he was planning a GoFundMe fundraising effort for a charity.

“I’m gonna find like a charity, maybe something that gets shoes for underprivileged kids or maybe something like a little league team out here that needs some cleats and donate the rest of the money to a team or something like that,” he said, according to an ESPN report. “I mean, the Grinch stole Christmas.”

Kamara later tweeted a link to his GoFundMe effort to raise money for the Willie Hall Playground recreational department in New Orleans to provide cleats for their youth football programs. As of Saturday evening the effort had surpassed its $5,000 goal.

The rookie’s cleats were designed to resemble red Christmas stockings, which earned the fine because of NFL rules banning cleats that don’t match team colors.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s