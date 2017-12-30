Parents surprise kids with backyard Buffalo Bills field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —No matter the team’s record, Buffalo Bills fans are die hard. Through sun and snow they watch every game and hope for the best. And they say once a Bills a fan, always a Bills fan no matter how far away you get from the Queen City.

Andrew Madden grew up in Corning, NY. He is a lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. Despite being over 700 miles away, he continues to represent Bills Mafia proud. He is passing that pride on to his children. Madden shared, “To see them have that pride is awesome. I can actually watch the game with them. They’re asking me questions, we’re pulling up old videos from the super bowl in the 90s, and it’s just really cool.”

For Christmas this year he wanted to give his family a gift that was different from anything they’d received before. He told News 4, “Kelly and I were talking and we decided we need to make them a football field. I don’t know if she knew the extent of what I had in my mind. She probably thought that I would just do some lines, but I wanted to really do it up and have a place where all the kids would want to come and play.”

And that he did. Madden spent 15 hours to create the backyard football field over a three day stretch. He and his wife had to be very clever in planning to ensure the kids did not see their work of art until Christmas morning. He said, “When Ethan got his helmet and they got some Bills gear, we said hey get your shoes on and lets go see how your football and helmet works, and that’s when we took them out front.”

His two boys, along with his daughter Sophia, were elated with the surprise on Christmas morning. Ethan said, “I felt like holy cow, whoa! Wow!”

Since the Madden Family has posted the video online it has received hundreds of thousands of views. The family never expected the attention they’ve received but they are happy, excited, and hopeful the bills will make it to the playoffs!

They shared a collective, “Let’s go Buffalo!”