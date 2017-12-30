Two men arraigned in Troy quadruple homicide

Related Coverage Police identify victims of quadruple homicide in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were arrested early Saturday morning, and arraigned in connection with the quadruple homicide in Troy earlier this week.

James White, 38, and Justin Mann, 24, both of Schenectady, were each charged with one count of 1st-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder.

Both defendants were arraigned in Troy City Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.

Four people were found dead in their basement apartment on December 26. Police announced two persons were being questioned late Friday and just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday announced two arrests.

Troy Police credited the arrests to the work of Troy Police Detectives, the NYSP Major Crimes Unite, NYS DOCCS, the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies. Police also thanked the public for providing numerous tips and other forms of assistance.

Press conference at Troy Police Dept. underway now. Police say motive still under investigation – Chief says one defendant knew one of the victims. pic.twitter.com/uhJLcqLAL9 — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) December 30, 2017

The second person arrested in connection with murder is James White – facing 4 counts of murder in 2nd pic.twitter.com/F3XVYEPOFq — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) December 30, 2017

Preliminary hearing Jan 4th – no bail offered for Justin Mann – remanded to Rensselaer county pic.twitter.com/rjkmBd5diU — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) December 30, 2017

No bail offered for White either. Hearing scheduled for Jan 4th – facing 1 count of murder in the first degree and 4 counts of murder in the second degree pic.twitter.com/NL1ybRzdoI — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) December 30, 2017