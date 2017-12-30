Two men arraigned in Troy quadruple homicide

News 10 Digital Staff Published:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men were arrested early Saturday morning, and arraigned in connection with the quadruple homicide in Troy earlier this week.

James White, 38, and Justin Mann, 24, both of Schenectady, were each charged with one count of 1st-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder.

Both defendants were arraigned in Troy City Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.

Four people were found dead in their basement apartment on December 26. Police announced two persons were being questioned late Friday and just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday announced two arrests.

Troy Police credited the arrests to the work of Troy Police Detectives, the NYSP Major Crimes Unite, NYS DOCCS, the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies. Police also thanked the public for providing numerous tips and other forms of assistance.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s