CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Cheektowaga police say a West Seneca man was killed when crossing Clinton Street around 1 a.m.

A Jeep traveling westbound on Clinton struck the 63-year-old as he was crossing Clinton Street east of South Rossler Ave.

There are currently no charges against the 20-year-old driver and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Accident Investigation Unit at 686-3580.