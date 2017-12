BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting where a woman was hurt.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was shot by another woman. She was taken to ECMC where she was treated and released.

If you have any information about this, you are asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255