Bills end 17-year playoff drought with help and 22-16 win over Dolphins

MIAMI, FL, (WIVB) – The longest playoff drought in major league sports has ended.

Buffalo had two scenarios and a 12% chance to make the playoffs when Sunday began. They won over the Dolphins and the Ravens shockingy fell to the Bengals.

After the results, the Bills secure the second wild card spot in the AFC.

The Bills pulled ahead on their very first drive in Miami, when Tyord Taylor connected with Nick O’Leary for a 26-yard touchdown.

That score, along with a Steven Hauschka field goal, had the Bills leading 10-0 at halftimes.

The signature moment of the victory came in the third quarter when Buffalo veteran, and defensive end, Kyle Williams reported eligible on offense and scored a 1-yard touchdown. Williams was drafted by the Bills in 2006 and has played his entire career in the Queen City. After the score, the Bills lead swelled to 19-0.

Miami stormed back late in the game, pulling within five points under two minutes to go on a David Fales touchdown. The Dolphins then successfully pulled off an onside kick. But, Jordan Poyer, who was snubbed from the ProBowl, picked off Fales to seal the win.

The victory was not without injury, LeSean McCoy suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter. After being carted off the field, he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.