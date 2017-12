5 deputies wounded, 1 fatally, in suburban Denver shooting

DENVER (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was killed and four others were wounded Sunday in a shooting in suburban Denver that capped a year of deadly attacks in the United States. Two civilians were also injured.

The shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ranch, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and “no longer a threat.”

Shots were fired in the course of the investigation at the Copper Canyon Apartments, a landscaped complex 16 miles south of Denver, the sheriff’s office said. Residents in the vicinity were advised to stay inside and avoid exterior walls and windows.

A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn’t release their conditions.

The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.

DCSO Motorcade for our fallen Deputy #CopperCanyonOIS https://t.co/uU618Xw1qp — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017 Due to this incident, the following agencies are on accident alert. Douglas County, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017 UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017