Bills fans donate more than $14,000 to foundation started by Bengals QB

Andy Dalton
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) laughs during the team warm up period before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017.

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills had some helping making the playoffs on Sunday night. That help came from the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills’ win, combined with the Bengals’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens, led to the Bills making the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton helped start the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, and Bills fans have been showing their gratitude through donations to it.

According to the foundation’s website, “The mission of the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation is to provide daily support, opportunities, resources and life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in Cincinnati and Fort Worth.”

At 5:19 p.m. Monday, the foundation tweeted that Bills fans had donated $14,000 and that the number was still growing.

