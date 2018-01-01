Bills players react to making the playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — “Did last night really happen?” That was the text of a tweet sent by the Buffalo Bills on Monday morning.

As shown by a post like that, many western New Yorkers are in disbelief as the team made the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

Along with the joyous reactions of fans, Bills players have also been sharing their feelings about Sunday’s victories — those belonging to the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

From Miami, to Buffalo, to New York City… That playoff moment! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/67p8tn0XEe — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018

Head Coach Sean McDermott said “It’s such an emotional moment. No one gave this team a chance all year long. Our fans have been great all season long and I’m looking forward to seeing them at our playoff game.”

Here are some of the tweets sent out by Bills players:

Playoffs !!! The waits over https://t.co/ob1onZEra3 — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) January 1, 2018

Buffalo, Welcome to the Playoffs!!! WE IN!!!!!! — Micah Hyde (@micah_hyde) January 1, 2018

Buffalo= best fans in the world!! — Preston Brown (@PB_Number2) January 1, 2018

Playoff Bound. For the City!!! The drought is over! #BillsMafia — Eddie Yarbrough (@EddieYarbrough) January 1, 2018

I love This Team!!!! And Andy Dalton!!! — Ryan Groy (@disGROYer79) January 1, 2018

The Bengals, whose victory over the Baltimore Ravens helped secure the Bills’ playoff spot, wished a “Happy New Year” to Bills fans:

For all the @buffalobills fans in our mentions: Happy New Year 🎉 #Bengals50 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 1, 2018

The Bills responded to their victory with thankfulness, and a promise of a Buffalo favorite — chicken wings:

The Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coached by former Bills head coach Doug Marrone, on Sunday, January 7 at 1:05 p.m. The game can be watched on CBS.