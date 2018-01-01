Byron Brown sworn in for fourth term as Mayor of Buffalo

Related Coverage Byron Brown wins Democratic primary election for Buffalo mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has been sworn in for his fourth term.

The special ceremony was held Sunday night at Hotel Lafayette in downtown Buffalo.

Mayor Brown first took the oath of office in 2005, as Buffalo’s 58th mayor.

The mayor hopes the city will continue to come together.

“The election was a great victory in November,” Brown said. “Elections are about the future, and I want us all to work together to continue to build the city of opportunity for all people.”

Mayor Brown is only the second person in Buffalo’s history to serve four terms. The late Jimmy Griffin was the other person.