Byron Brown sworn in for fourth term as Mayor of Buffalo

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has been sworn in for his fourth term.

The special ceremony was held Sunday night at Hotel Lafayette in downtown Buffalo.

Mayor Brown first took the oath of office in 2005, as Buffalo’s 58th mayor.

The mayor hopes the city will continue to come together.

“The election was a great victory in November,” Brown said. “Elections are about the future, and I want us all to work together to continue to build the city of opportunity for all people.”

Mayor Brown is only the second person in Buffalo’s history to serve four terms. The late Jimmy Griffin was the other person.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s