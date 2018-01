BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo City Hall is lit up in red, white and blue to commemorate the Bills making the playoffs.

Mayor Byron Brown made the announcement on Monday.

The colors will be displayed through Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

The Buffalo Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game can be watched on CBS.

