Coach McDermott talks about the playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott talked about the team ending their 17-year playoff drought with the media at One Bills Drive Monday afternoon.

McDermott discussed how special the day was, from watching the end of the Bengals-Ravens game in the locker room, to the plane trip home, to the incredible turnout of fans at the airport when they landed early Monday morning.

McDermott discussed the injury to star running back LeSean McCoy, saying he was hopeful that he may be able to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday. He said the good news was that x-rays on his ankle were negative.

Coach McDermott talked about the 24-hour rule and how they will leave talk about yesterday’s game behind when the 24 hours was up.

McDermott discussed increasing the intensity for this week’s playoff game — “stay in our routine, in fact, try to intensify our routine, but really, understand that the speed and intensity really ratchets up in the playoffs.”

Sunday’s wild card match-up against the Jacksonville Jaguars can be seen on CBS at 1 p.m. Buffalo Kickoff Live will air at 11:30 a.m.