Couple gets married among Bills fans in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (WIVB) — For one Buffalo couple, the Bills’ playoff spot wasn’t the only highlight of Sunday.

Matthew and Rachel Lee tied the knot during the afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

They are die-hard Bills fans and wanted to enjoy their special day with other fans. The couple says it was spur of the moment, but worth it.

“We were engaged for two years,” Matthew said. “We just said ‘Let’s get this over with and do this right now while we have people here, and lets party.’ Go Bills!”

Rachel said “I still just can’t believe we did it, and it’s still crazy — there’s a lot of people here, but it’s exciting and we’re happy.”

The newlyweds say they will have a big party with family and friends in Buffalo when they get home.