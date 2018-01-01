Fans react to Bills making the playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have made the playoffs for the first time since 1999, and fans are ecstatic.

A large crowd of people stood waiting for the team as they arrived back home from Florida, following their New Year’s Eve game against the Miami Dolphins.

After winning that game, it was up to another team to pull through with a victory, securing the Bills’ spot in the playoffs. Bills fans were thrilled to see the Cincinnati Bengals overcome the Baltimore Ravens.

Watch fan reactions to the end of the Bills’ playoff drought in the video above.