Inmate behind 2015 prison break had a new escape plan

The Associated Press Published:
David Sweat

NEW YORK (AP) — A convicted murderer whose prison break captivated the nation says he uncovered a way to escape from another maximum-security facility in New York.

But this time David Sweat said he detailed the plan involving a makeshift tool to corrections officials, asking for extra weekly visits from his girlfriend in exchange.

Sweat and another inmate, Richard Matt, escaped from New York’s Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015. They were caught after three weeks. Matt was shot and killed.

In an interview with The New York Times , Sweat said he told corrections officials how he would break out of New York’s Five Points Correctional Facility. He says officials transferred him to a different prison about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) away and didn’t grant any perks.

State corrections officials confirmed Sweat provided details on possible “security vulnerabilities.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s