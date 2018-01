BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 10-year-old girl from western New York celebrated the new year by participating in the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

Macy Alexander-Childs has been through a lot. She had a small intestine transplant in 2008, just before her first birthday.

On Monday, Macy rode on the Donate Life float in the parade.

The girl, a student at The Park School of Buffalo, has spent years raising awareness for the need for organ donors with Unyts.