National Fuel asks customers to turn down heat until further notice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Fuel wants people in western New York to turn down their thermostats until further notice.

Due to gas delivery issues, the company has requested that customers turn their thermostats back five degrees. This applies to customers in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The gas delivery issues stemmed from a system interruption at a transmission facility.

“We believe that this system interruption will be short-lived and that with our customers’ full cooperation, we will be able to limit this call for reduced usage,” Carl M. Carlotti, President of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, said. “We are continually monitoring the situation and will provide notice when the system is fully operational. System repairs are occurring now to bring it back to full operating potential.”

National Fuel also says non-residential customers should reduce their natural gas consumption by at least 25 percent.

“Customers who are elderly or ill should maintain a temperature in their homes that offers them comfort and will not impact any existing medical conditions,” National Fuel said.