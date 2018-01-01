Organizing hacks for your holiday decor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Undoing” Christmas is a lot less fun than decorating. But, taking time to organize your holiday decor now will make for a more pleasant decorating experience next holiday season. Professional organizer Sarah Doering of Simplicity Organizing Solutions provides this list of cost-effective organizing suggestions:
Lights
- Wrap lights around your forearm and secure them with a twist tie.
Artificial Christmas trees
- Doering recommends placing it back in to its original box. If you’re having trouble fitting it back in, invest in a couple of ratchet straps from your local hardware store and use them to cinch the tree until it’s small enough to comfortably fit back into the box.
- If you haven’t saved your box, use the cinching method, then wrap the tree in an old sheet before storing it in your garage or attic.
- Rather than tossing out a tree you don’t plan on using again, consider donating it.
- For trees with failing lights, consider cutting those sections of lights off (after unplugging the tree, of course), and adding a new strand of lights next year.
Ornaments and small decor
- Doering suggests categorizing ornaments and small decor by room.
- Wrap each item in a paper towel to keep them separated rather than investing in expensive ornament storage boxes.
- It’s not necessary to keep the original boxes for ornaments, unless they’re collectibles. Those boxes, explains Doering, take up space.
- Inexpensive containers for storing ornament hooks can be purchased at local dollar stores.
- Purchase inexpensive 18-gallon tubs and assign one tub per room.
- Labeling is key! Doering says label makers are great, but if you’re storing tubs in a garage, attic or outside shed, the stickers won’t hold up well in heat. She suggests using chalkboard stickers with a chalk ink pen (available on Amazon.com). Or, for the most cost-effective method, use good-old tape and a Sharpie.
Wreaths
- There’s no need to purchase wreath boxes!
- Extended wall hooks from a hardware store can easily hold two or three wreaths at a time.
- Those hooks can also be a useful way to store garland. Use the same wrapping technique mentioned for lights and loop the garland over the hooks.
- Utilize the upper portion of your garage and mount hooks as high as you can.
Other suggestions
- For in-home storage, consider utilizing the space under beds or cabinets that are inconvenient to reach on a daily basis, such as the space above your refrigerator.
- If you have decorations you didn’t use this year, consider donating those items or throwing them away.
This story was originally posted by WFLA, a Nexstar contributing station.