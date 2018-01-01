Precautions parents should take as kids wait for the bus in the cold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Western New Yorkers are ushering in the New Year combating the cold, as the temperature drops to near record lows.

It will be especially brutal for kids heading out to the bus stop in the morning.

“Kids should wear layers of clothes,” said Dr. Ted Andrews, at Oshei Children’s Hospital. “There’s air trapping in between that allows them to retain their own body heat.”

Dr. Andrews told News 4 frostbite can set in within half an hour, when the wind chill is zero or below.

“You see a pale, kind of bluish appearance of the skin, skin will actually be cold to the touch and it will be tight,” he explained.

Dr. Andrews recommends parents check on their kids at least every 30 minutes.

If a child is experiencing those symptoms, bring them inside and take off the cold clothing. He said the cold areas of skin need to be re-warmed with water.

He said children should stay inside as long as possible before the bus arrives.