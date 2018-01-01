Rangers top Sabres in OT at Winter Classic

QUEENS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the first Winter Classic in Buffalo, the Sabres weren’t able to turn the tide, falling to the New York Rangers in overtime 3-2 at Citi Field.

After Jacob Josefson was called for tripping midway through the extra session, J.T. Miller ended the game, beating Robin Lehner for the game-winning goal.

Rangers netminder Henrik Lunqvist, who earned the win, improved to 4-0 all-time in outdoor games.

After a rough opening period the Sabres found themselves down 2-0 as the Rangers Paul Carey and Michael Grabner.

Sam Reinhart got the Blue and Gold on the board with a power play goal in the second period to cut the lead in half. Rasmus Ristolainen found the back of the net in the third to pull the Sabres even at two.

The overtime loss is the ninth for Buffalo this season.