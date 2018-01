AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The region’s first baby of 2018 was born at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Kaleida Health announced on Monday morning that Bulbul Bargotya gave birth to a baby girl 12:01 a.m. Her name is Kaira.

The Bargotya family received a care package worth more than $500 from Fisher Price/Mattel.

"I was hoping she'd come a little earlier to help out with my taxes," says new dad, Sonnie — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) January 1, 2018

Kaira is very alert pic.twitter.com/E0tL6R6CyE — Ali Ingersoll (@AliIngersoll4) January 1, 2018