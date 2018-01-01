Tickets limited for Bills playoff game against Jacksonville

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tickets for Sunday’s Bills Wild Card game in Jacksonville are going fast. While the game is sold out, some tickets are available on the secondary market.

It’s going to be an expensive trip. As just about everybody in Western New York knows, it will be the first Bills playoff game since the 1999 season. It will also be the Jaguars first home playoff game since that same year. That means ticket demand is high, and supply is low.

Sunday’s drama has also been good for merchandise sales at Laux in the Boulevard Mall.

“It’s been actually good,” said manager Joe Eckl. “A lot of happy people are in today, which is what we like to see.”

That mirrors the scene at 716 Sunday night, after a Bills win and a Baltimore Ravens loss clinched a Buffalo Wild Card berth against Jacksonville Sunday at 1pm. The game will air on CBS and News 4.

“My cell phone blew up yesterday with text messages,” said Nick Giammusso, president of VIP Tix.

In most of those messages, people were asking Giammusso how to score tickets for Sunday’s game. He says the cheapest ticket you’ll find as of Monday afternoon is $285.

“Bills fans just aren’t used to the demand,” Giammusso said. “Let’s face is, the team has not been very good. A couple weeks ago the story was there were $3 buffalo bills tickets. Fast forward two weeks, and the Bills are in the playoffs.”

Staff members for the Jaguars say all tickets for the game are being delivered to mobile devices. So if someone tries selling a paper ticket, it is likely fake.

Of course, Western New Yorkers with tickets will also have to get to Jacksonville.

“Maybe if you drive, maybe it would be a little bit more economical for you,” explained Angela Wawrzynek, travel sales and operations manager for AAA. “As far as if you wanted to fly, you’re looking at probably about $3,000 for two people to go for the weekend.”

That price includes travel, hotel, and game ticket costs. If you’re thinking about going, Wawrzynek suggest you make the decision soon.

“You’ll probably be getting in your car and hopefully the weather will work out for you, and you’re going to drive down to Jacksonville,” she said. “But the immediacy on this, because it is next weekend, is you really have to make your decision (Monday, Tuesday at the very latest).”